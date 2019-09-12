New Delhi: Senior advocate and Sunni Waqf Board’s counsel Rajeev Dhavan on Thursday alleged that his clerk was assaulted in the court premises. This comes days after Dhawan filed a plea in the Supreme Court against threats received by him and his clerk for representing Muslim parties in the Ayodhya case.

In a submission to the apex court on the 22nd day of the daily hearing of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, Dhawan complained that his clerk and the lawyers got involved in fistfights over the issue. He also stated that he received a threatening message on Facebook warning that “they will see him outside the court”.

Dhawan alleged that the court was not setting the right kind of atmosphere conducive for hearing and “one word from your Lordship” would be enough for controlling the issue. “Let me make it absolutely clear that I’m not partisan and I certainly don’t argue against the Hindu faith,” he said.

Taking note of the submission, the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, “This has to be deprecated. This is something which should not be happening.”

“We are in the midst of an argument. Counsel for both sides must be free to make their submissions free from all influences, however subtle they might be. We strongly condemn it,” the bench added.

The SC also extended security and protection for the two to which Dhawan replied saying that just an assurance was enough.