New Delhi: Former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh on Friday said that he believes that in the Ram Mandir case, the ball will eventually ‘fall in the Centre’s court’.

The development comes just days after the senior BJP leader, who rejoined the party just days after being removed as Rajasthan Governor, had denied there was any conspiracy in Babri Masjid demolition, saying that it was an ‘explosion of feelings of crores of Hindus.’

On Friday, speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “Supreme Court will give its decision on the basis of facts. I won’t comment on that. I believe that the ball will land in Central Government’s court in the end.”

The Supreme Court is holding day-to-day hearings in the case, which, since decades, has been a bone of contention between Hindus and Muslims in Ayodhya.

Singh, who was the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister when the Babri Masjid was razed, is likely to be tried in the Babri Masjid demolition conspiracy case, which is currently being heard by a special court on orders of the Supreme Court. Other accused in the case are BJP veterans like LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti etc.

As Rajasthan Governor, he could not be made to face trial as Governor is a Constitutional post and Article 361 of the Constitution offers Constitutional immunity to Governors.

On September 1, Kalyan Singh was one of the Governors removed as President Ram Nath Kovind appointed four new Governors and transferred the fifth. He was succeeded by former Union Minister Kalraj Mishra.