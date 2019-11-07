Lucknow: Ahead of the much-awaited Supreme Court verdict in the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday sent general advisory to all states and union territories, asking them to remain alert and vigilant.

Ministry of Home Affairs Sources: MHA sends general advisory to all states and union territories to remain alert and vigilant ahead of the probable verdict in Ayodhya case. pic.twitter.com/2VkrWwJGEb — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh government also set up eight temporary jails in different colleges in the Ambedkar Nagar district of the state to ensure that no law and order situation arises in the aftermath of the verdict.

Prior to this, security was beefed by the Mumbai Police, especially in the sensitive areas in view of the probable verdict.

The social media activities of people in relation to the Ayodhya case are also being scrutinised by the Mumbai police.

The verdict is likely to be delivered by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi before his retirement on November 17.

The UP government had earlier said in a warning that if anyone is seen posting offensive content on deities on social media would be booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

While both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have warned their respective ministers against making comments on the matter, police departments in various states, too, have cancelled leaves of their personnel and strengthened security in sensitive areas.

The Ayodhya land dispute case was heard on day-to-day basis by a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by the CJI and also comprising CJI-designate SA Bobde and Justices DY Chandrachud, SA Nazeer and Ashok Bhushan. The hearing in the case began on August 6 and 41 hearings in all took place.