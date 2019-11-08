New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi will Friday afternoon hold a meeting with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary (SC) and Director-General of Police (DGP) in his chambers to ascertain the security preparedness in the state in view of the top court’s impending judgment on the sensitive Ayodhya Land Dispute case.

The verdict in the case is scheduled to come by November 17, the day the incumbent CJI demits office.

According to reports, CJI Gogoi will meet the two officials to learn about their strategy to ensure that law and order remain intact in the wake of the verdict. On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth also chaired a meeting with state officials to review the security preparedness in the state.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), too, released an advisory to all states and union territories (UTs) asking them to remain alert and vigilant. It has also deployed 4,000 central troops in the state to maintain round-the-clock vigil. Schools have been turned into temporary jails, while warnings have been issued of the stringent National Security Act (NSA) being imposed on those posting provocative content on social media.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath have asked their respective ministers to refrain from making comments on the issue. Appeals have also been made by religious leaders from both sides that the apex court verdict be respected and peace be maintained at all cost.

The Supreme Court had reserved its verdict in the case on October 16, after holding 41 day-to-day hearings, which began on August 6. The case was heard by a five-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI Gogoi and also comprising CJI-designate SA Bobde and Justices DY Chandrachud, SA Nazeer and Ashok Bhushan.