New Delhi: In view of the Supreme Court verdict, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has issued as notification asking all DCs and Divisional officers, Depot Managers be in their Headquarters and have a close liaison with the local police authorities while operating buses.

“If any untoward incident happens, the same may be immediately reported to Control Room at Central Office. While operating buses, all are instructed to take extra care and advisory from local police authorities”, the KSRTC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has declared holiday for all schools and colleges across the state today. “Schools and colleges will remain closed on Saturday as a precautionary measure to ensure safety and security of the students and their faculty,” state Education Minister Suresh Kumar said.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) will also be in force till 12 AM to prevent assembling of more than 5 persons in public places. Besides, all liquor shops across the city will remain shut.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that about 15,000 policemen and women has been deployed in and around capital city Bengaluru to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident. He added that mobile patrolling will be held across the city to control mischief mongers and trouble-makers.

Reports claimed that 50 platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), 30 platoons of the City Armed Police (CAR) and 20 platoons of home guards will be deployed in sensitive areas, densely-populated localities and VIP zones in the tech hub. The police are also deploying bomb-detection and dog squads to sniff out any explosive material in sensitive areas of the city.