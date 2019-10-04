New Delhi: In a major development, the Supreme Court on Friday has set a fresh deadline in the Ayodhya land dispute as October 17. The apex court has asked all parties to complete all arguments by October 17 as it needs at least four weeks to draft a final verdict on the issue.

Supreme Court said that the arguments in the Ayodhya land case will be completed by October 17. Earlier, the Court had given the date of completion of submissions of arguments by October 18. pic.twitter.com/HFTGwu8etZ — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019

The Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi hearing the case on September 26 had said that the court cannot give another day extra to complete the arguments. He stated that the previously set date was decided after taking consideration from both, the Hindu and the Muslim side.

Further, the bench had said that even if the arguments are completed on October 18, it would be miraculous to take out a judgment in 4 weeks. The CJI retires on November 17 and if the verdict is not delivered before that, then the entire case would have to be reheard by a new Bench.

The day-to-day hearing in the 70-year-old case had commenced on August 6, with arguments being made on behalf of the Nirmohi Akhara. In the subsequent hearings, submissions were also made on behalf of the deity Ram Lalla and the Ram Janmabhoomi Punaruddhar Samiti.

With only 13 days of hearing left, intense political drama is expected in the Supreme Court.

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was, on December 6, 1992, demolished by Hindu Karsevaks, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that originally stood there.