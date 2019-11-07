New Delhi: Hours after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories to remain alert ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, the Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled the leaves of all its staff members in connection with the verdict.

Issuing a seven-page advisory to all its zones, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said that leaves of all its personnel have been cancelled and they will be engaged in escorting trains.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) also gave its personnel a slew of directions on security preparedness ahead of the much-awaited Supreme Court verdict.

The RPF has asked its personnel to take care of security aspects at platforms, railway stations, yards, parking space, bridges and tunnels besides production units and workshops.

Armed with modern gadgets, the RPF personnel will escort all trains. Intensive checks will be done on all sensitive points on tracks, bridges and tunnels.

As per reports, the verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case is expected to be pronounced before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.

The Indian Railways has also issued strict operational guidelines which will be followed in case a mob is sighted on railway premises.

The development comes after the MHA earlier in the day issued an advisory to all states and UTs to be alert ahead of the top court verdict.

Prior to this, the Uttar Pradesh government had set up nearly eight temporary jails in different colleges in the Ambedkar Nagar district of the state to ensure that no law and order situation arises in the aftermath of the verdict.

As for a safety measure, the Mumbai Police earlier had beefed up security in the city, especially in the sensitive areas in view of the probable verdict. The social media activities of people in relation to the Ayodhya case are also being scrutinised by the Mumbai police.

(With inputs from PTI)