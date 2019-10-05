New Delhi: While talking about the crucial aspects in the Ayodhya case, K.K. Muhammed, former regional director of North, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has rubbished Muslim parties’ claims in the land dispute case. He said that the long wall and circular shrine discovered during the excavation at the disputed site in Ayodhya, was part of a Hindu temple and not of an Idgah Masjid or Kannati Masjid.

With this, Muhammed has yet again reiterated his belief that the Babri Masjid site was originally home to a temple.

KK Muhammed has worked with archaeologist BB Lal, who led the excavation team that first claimed to have unearthed the remnants of a Hindu temple at the Babri Masjid site in 1976-77. Talking to IANS, Muhammed said,

”Archaeology is a science and ASI is an independent agency, and it submitted a scientific report to the Allahabad High Court. If the wall were to be an Idgah or part of an Islamic structure, then how will you explain the recovery of terracotta (sculptures of god and goddesses) and ‘makara pranali’, the image of a crocodile, which is a symbol of river Ganga. These are not part of Islamic culture.”