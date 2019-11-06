New Delhi: Security measured have been stepped up by the Mumbai Police, especially in the sensitive areas, ahead of the Supreme Court’s final verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, stated a police official.

The social media activities of people in relation to the Ayodhya case are also being scrutinised by the Mumbai police, stated news agency ANI. The officer, as quoted by news agency ANI, had on Tuesday said, “Elaborate security arrangements are being made with extra precautions in sensitive areas. As this will be the verdict of the apex court, every person should accept it as a citizen of the country and not as any community member.”

The verdict in the case is likely to be delivered by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi before his retirement on November 17.

It must be noted that around 700 people were killed in the communal riots in Mumbai after the Babri Masjid was demolished in December 1992. Therefore, as a precautionary move ahead of the SC delivery of the judgement, prohibitory orders are now in place in Maharashtra’s capital city to prevent unlawful assembly of people. This also includes neither celebration nor mourning with respect to the apex court’s verdict. These prohibitory orders are applicable for a period from November 4 to 18, stated news agency PTI.

On Monday, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve invited prominent members of the Muslim community, including journalists and spiritual leaders to a meeting and appealed to them to accept the Supreme Court’s final verdict in the Ayodhya case.

Ayodhya: Security tightened ahead of probable verdict in Ayodhya case. pic.twitter.com/oBqB0cnIZo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2019

The city police’s social media monitoring cell and cyber cell will monitor activities on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram and other such platforms, he said.

“Strict action will be taken against those who post objectionable content, hurting sentiments of any community,” the official said.

Citizens have also been urged not to believe in rumours and alert the police if they come across any such kind of talks, he said.

“People should report any suspicious person or activity and help the police in keeping the city safe and peaceful,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)