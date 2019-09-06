New Delhi: Waseem Rizvi, the chief of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board has triggered a major row by alleging that the clients of senior advocate Rajiv Dhawan, who is appearing for the Muslim parties in the ongoing day-to-day hearings of the decades-long Ayodhya dispute case, are paying him his fees for the case with the help they get from Pakistani terror organisations.

The development comes just days after the Supreme Court issued notices to two persons, including a Chennai-based ex-government official, for threatening him to withdraw from the case.

In a statement, Rizvi, who is a strong supporter of constructing a Ram Temple on the disputed site, said that the senior advocate’s clients were paying him with the help of Pakistani terror groups. He further said that Dhawan would only say in the court, what he has been told to say.

He added that Lord Rama’s existence is being questioned only by those whose own ancestors were ‘demons.’ He said, “The demons that Lord Rama killed, it is their future generations who are questioning if he ever existed.”

Rizvi further called the Babri Mosque, which was razed on December 5, 1992, an ‘illegal structure’ and said that it was a ‘sin’ committed by the Mughal emperors.

The Ayodhya dispute is currently being heard in the Supreme Court by a five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The day-to-day hearings started on August 5, days after the apex court observed that a three-member mediation panel, which was set up by the top court itself to try and resolve the issue, amicably, between the two sides, had failed to achieve the objective.