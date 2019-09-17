New Delhi: A month after the daily hearings of Ayodhya land dispute case, the Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Registry if live streaming of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case could be possible.

Seeking the live streaming, the SC bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi also sought the time it would require to do so. The live streaming was petitioned by Govindacharya, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue.

Govindacharya had sought in his petition that a large group of people was unable to attend the proceedings and live streaming would make it easier to follow the progress of the hearings.

“This case is a matter of national importance. There are crores of people, including the petitioner, who want to witness proceedings before this court, but can’t do so due to the present norms,” Govindacharya had said in the petition.

He had also requested the bench saying that if live streaming was not possible, then an audio recording or transcription of the hearing could be prepared. However, the Muslim opposition had strongly objected the idea.

The day-to-hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case began on August 6, days after the top court observed that a mediation panel, which was set up by the apex court itself to try and resolve the issue between the two sides, had failed to do so.