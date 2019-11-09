New Delhi: All the educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka on Saturday due to the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

Delhi:

Taking to the official Twitter handle to declare the holiday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “There are potential security concerns with the SC Ayodhya verdict tomorrow morning. All government schools and many private schools are closed tomorrow, as it is a second Saturday. We are advising all private schools to also remain closed tomorrow.”

Uttar Pradesh:

In an official release, the Uttar Pradesh government declared holidays for all schools and colleges in the state starting from November 9 to 11. The state government release mentioned the appeal of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to stay away from rumours and maintain peace and harmony. A report quoted the UP government release as saying, “The Chief Minister has said the state administration is committed to maintaining law and order in the state and ensuring the safety of its people. Strong action will be taken against those who will try to disturb law and order.”

Karnataka:

According to news agency IANS, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Friday told reporters, “About 15,000 policemen and women will be deployed by Saturday morning in and around the city to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.”

Meanwhile, all the schools and colleges in Karnataka will remain shut on Saturday as per the state government’s order. Karnataka’s Education Minister Suresh Kumar, as quoted by news agency IANS, said, “Schools and colleges will remain closed on Saturday as a precautionary measure to ensure safety and security of the students and their faculty.”