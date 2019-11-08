New Delhi: Ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, security has been beefed up across the country. Besides, additional security forces have been deployed in all the sensitive areas, stated a report. The apex court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya on Saturday, i.e., November 9 at 10: 30 AM, stated a report.

Therefore, as a precautionary move, the deputy police commissioners of all districts, along with the station house officers, have been directed to raise police visibility and patrolling in communally sensitive areas, stated a report.

Ayodhya:

Multi-layered security arrangements are in place in Ayodhya. Drones are being used to monitor the situation ahead of the SC verdict in the land dispute case.

Delhi:

Security has been beefed up across the national capital by the Delhi Police. Besides, top officials have been ordered to identify sensitive areas in the city to deploy additional force. According to an advisory released by the police, sufficient forces are being mobilised and the department will also requisition extra Central Armed Police Forces companies from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Necessary arrangements will be made to ensure safety and security of religious places, the advisory said. Social media platforms will also be monitored, the police said. It advised users to post with discretion and restrain from spreading any unverified content. Delhi Police will also initiate strict legal action against those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect the peace and tranquillity of the society, a senior police officer said.

Kolkata:

Kolkata Police commissioner Anuj Sharma alerted the city Police ahead of the Ayodhya verdict. “Be in your area. Mobilise your resources. Be alert. Keep a watch. Share info with CR. Be active to diffuse any untoward situation,” the Kolkata Police commissioner was quoted as saying by a report.

Uttar Pradesh :

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi Friday held a meeting with Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and director general of police and took stock of security arrangements ahead of the verdict to be pronounced next week in the politically-sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, sources said. They said the meeting was held in the chamber of CJI for around one hour during which UP chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and DGP Om Prakash Singh apprised him about the security arrangements made to maintain law and order in the state.

Uttarakhand:

The director-general of Law and Order in Uttarakhand on Friday instructed the police of all 13 districts to closely monitor the presence of undesirable elements in sensitive places. “Instructions issued to maintain strict vigil in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udhamsinghnagar and Nainital. Extra security personnel being deployed,” stated the Uttarakhand director-general, according to news agency ANI.

Headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, a five-member Constitution bench had reserved the judgement on October 16 after a span of 40 days. Earlier reports stated that the Ayodhya judgment will be pronounced before Justice Gogoi’s retirement on November 17.

(With agency inputs)