New Delhi: Advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who represented Sunni Waqf Board and other Muslim parties in century old Ayodhya dispute has been sacked from the case. The development comes a day after the Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind filed a review petition against the Supreme Court’s decision to handed over the disputed land to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas for the construction of Ram temple.

In a social media post, Dhavan confirmed that he has been sacked from the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case by advocate-on-record Ejaz Maqbool. Notably, Maqbool was representing Jamiat in the Ayodhya case.

“Just been sacked from the Babri case by AOR Ejaz Maqbool who was representing the Jamiat. Have sent formal letter accepting the ‘sacking’ without demur. No longer involved in the review or the case”, the senior advocate said in a Facebook post.

He added,”I have been informed that Mr Madani has indicated that I was removed from the case because I was unwell. This is total nonsense. He has a right to instruct his lawyer AOR Ejaz Maqbool to sack me which he did on instructions. But the reason being floated is malicious and untrue.”

Earlier in October, Dhavan had hit the headlines for creating a flutter in the packed courtroom by tearing the pictorial map that purportedly showed the birthplace of Lord Ram. The senior advocate in his defence, had stated that he sought the permission of the bench whether those papers can be thrown out and the reply from the CJI was “if it is irrelevant, you can tear it”.