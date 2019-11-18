New Delhi: Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Sunday called the Supreme Court’s unanimous judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case ‘faulty’, but also called the Muslim side to ‘move on’. His remarks came on a day the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) announced its decision to file a review petition in the top court against its order and also rejected its offer for an alternate five-acre plot of land to construct a mosque.

When asked about the judgement at the Mumbai Lit Festival 2019, the former Union Finance Minister said, “It’s a faulty judgement, it’s full of flaws. But I request the Muslim community to accept the judgement and put it all behind us,” news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

He added, “Let us all move on. There is no judgement after the Supreme Court judgement.” On senior BJP leaders like LK Advani and others, Sinha said that while they were initially ‘apologetic,’ they later started taking credit for the Ram Mandir agitation.

On November 9, a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court, comprising then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, his then-successor SA Bobde and Justices Ashok Bhushan, SA Nazeer and DY Chandrachud gave sole ownership of the disputed 2.77-acre site in the Uttar Pradesh temple town, rejecting respective claims of the Sunni Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara.

However, it also ruled that the Muslim side should be given an alternate five-acre land for the mosque, by the Centre or the Uttar Pradesh government. However, the ‘offer’ and the verdict itself came in for a lot of criticism, including from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, finally leading to the AIMPLB deciding to file a review petition un the top court.