New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reiterated that the deadline for the day-to-day proceedings on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Ayodhya land-dispute case cannot be extended beyond October 18.

As a result, both parties in the case are compelled to wrap up their case latest by the prescribed date. The Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi hearing the case today said that the court cannot give another day extra to complete the arguments. He stated that the previously set date was decided after taking consideration from both, the Hindu and the Muslim side.

Further placing his order, the CJI said that with the given date, the court will have only four weeks to give its verdict on the long-pending dispute, and a decision in such short span of time will be a “miracle”. His statement comes as a result of his upcoming retirement due on November 17.

However, the apex court plans to hear most arguments in the case by October 4 and complete them finally by October 14 on reopening after the Dussehra holidays. It will thus have five days to meet the October 18 deadline to end the hearing in the case.

Appearing for the Sunni Waqf Board, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan suggested continuing with the extended one-hour framework, and allocating Saturdays, to meet the deadline.

Meanwhile, the Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case on Thursday said the authorship of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) report on the disputed site in Ayodhya cannot be questioned.