Ayodhya: Champat Rai fails to answer many questions during interrogation, now temple appointments are also under scrutiny

The investigation into the Ayodhya Ram Temple offering theft case has intensified. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned Trust General Secretary Champat Rai for nearly three hours and recorded his statement.

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Ayodhya: Champat Rai fails to answer many questions during interrogation, now temple appointments are also under scrutiny (IANS)

The investigation into the Ram Temple offering theft case is now gaining momentum. Following the registration of the case, police expanded the investigation and questioned Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Temple Trust, for approximately three hours. His statement was recorded. Sources stated that Champat was unable to answer many questions. Additionally, police have issued notices to approximately 70 individuals, including officials, employees, and other relevant individuals associated with the trust. The police are also examining the management of offerings, monitoring systems, staffing, and banking procedures.

According to sources, during the interrogation, Champat Rai was asked several questions regarding the management of offerings, administrative decisions, the responsibilities of employees, and the handling of complaints. Investigating officers have recorded his statement, which will now be compared with the statements of other witnesses and available documents. If the investigation deems necessary, he may be called for further questioning. Officials involved in the investigation say they are now trying to determine how the theft of offerings was possible despite such tight security.

According to police sources, notices have been sent to approximately 70 individuals, including former Trust member Anil Mishra and office-bearer Gopal Rao. These include officials, employees, and other relevant individuals associated with the Trust. Preparations are underway to record the statements of approximately 140 witnesses. Investigating agencies have also questioned five to six other temple employees. Preparations are also underway to question approximately 30 individuals involved in the counting system and security. Officials believe that a clear picture of the theft cannot be revealed without understanding the entire process.

What was asked of Champat Rai?

According to sources, during the interrogation, investigating officers asked Champat Rai how the system for monitoring offerings operated, who was responsible for the employees, and how any previous complaints were resolved. Sources claim that Champat Rai stated during the interrogation that he had no role in the offering theft. He stated that as soon as he became aware of the matter, he took immediate action, apprehending the suspects and initiating an FIR. He also acknowledged that the overall responsibility for the safe management of offerings was part of the trust’s system.

During the interrogation, questions were reportedly raised about the appointment of employees. According to sources, investigating officers wanted to know on what basis responsibilities were given to relatives or acquaintances. Champat Rai reportedly said that opportunities were given to those in need, and that not only he but other members of the trust also played a role in the appointment process.

Investigation reached the bank, five years’ records sought

The SIT’s investigation wasn’t limited to the temple premises. The team also visited the Ayodhya Dham branch of the State Bank of India, where five employees, including the branch manager, were questioned. Police have obtained documents related to the temple’s deposit process for offerings. They have also requested details of the accused’s bank accounts and bank statements for the past five years. Investigating agencies are attempting to determine whether any irregularities occurred in the process of the offerings reaching the bank. Matching bank records with the temple’s internal documents is considered a crucial part of the investigation. Officials believe that many questions may be answered once the financial transactions become clear.

RMO, posted in Ayodhya for 17 years, transferred

Another significant development has emerged amid the investigation into the Ram Temple offering theft case. Arjun Dev, a Radio Maintenance Officer (RMO) posted in the wireless department of the Uttar Pradesh Police, has been transferred from Ayodhya to Gorakhpur. Arjun Dev had been posted in Ayodhya since 2009 and remained there despite numerous transfer orders. Investigating agencies are now investigating the circumstances under which he remained stationed in the same district for so long.

According to sources, Arjun Dev was also responsible for the wireless system, CCTV monitoring, and monitoring of the counting room within the Ram Temple complex. This is why the SIT, while reviewing the security arrangements, has also gathered information on several points related to his role. However, no investigating agency has yet officially confirmed any criminal responsibility against him, and the investigation is ongoing.