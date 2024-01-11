Ayodhya Darshan: Chhattisgarh Offers Free Train Travel Scheme For Devotees; Check Eligibility, Boarding Stations

People can board the special train from Raipur, Durg, Raigarh, and Ambikapur stations. The main destination of the 900-km tour would be Ayodhya.

The BJP government in Chhattisgarh has announced an annual free train travel scheme for individuals who wish to visit the Ayodhya temple and seek darshan of Lord Ram. This decision was made during a meeting of the state cabinet, which was chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and it would be implemented by the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board and a necessary budget would be provided by the state tourism department to oversee the operations. ”Fulfilling yet another guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised during the 2023 assembly elections,” an official release said.

Ayodhya Free Train Travel: Eligibility

The official release stated that about 20,000 people would be taken to Ayodhya on an annual pilgrimage by train. The Chhattisgarh locals in the age group of 18 years to 75 years, who are medically fit would be eligible under the scheme. In the first leg, the selection of people above 55 years of age would be done.

Ayodhya Free Train Travel: Boarding stations, halts

People can board the special train from Raipur, Durg, Raigarh, and Ambikapur stations. The main destination of the 900-km tour would be Ayodhya. During the tour, pilgrims will make a night halt in Varanasi where they will be taken to Kashi Vishwanath temple and participate in the Ganga Aarti.

The Chhattisgarh government has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Railways and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to implement the scheme with ease. A weekly special train would also be arranged under the scheme.

Ayodhya Free Train Travel: Booking Process

Devotees interested in availing the free train travel scheme need to register themselves through the official website or by visiting the designated registration centers. The registration process will require the devotees to provide their personal details, including name, address, contact number, and Aadhaar card details. Once the registration is complete, the devotees will be notified about their selection and provided with the necessary travel documents.

