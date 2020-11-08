Lucknow: Apart from the around 5.50 lakh earthen lamps that will be lit during the Deepotsav in Ayodhya on November 13, the Uttar Pradesh government is building a website to allow devotees light a virtual lamp on the occasion. Also Read - Ayodhya's Ram Temple Trust Seeks Designs For Museum, Gurukul, Gaushala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Deepotsav virtually, according to statement for the state government.

"After a long and agonising wait of some 492 years, now when the dream of a grand Ram temple is being fulfilled, the state government is ensuring that no one is deprived of the joy of lighting up a lamp of faith in the 'Darbaar' of Ram Lalla.

“At the special instructions of the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government is getting a portal made, where virtual lamps can be lit.” it said.

The portal will have a portrait of Shri Ram Lalla Virajman before which the virtual lamps will be lit. The portal will have a facility to pick up the lamp stand of one’s choice, steel-coloured, brass-coloured or any other.

After the lamps are lit, based on the details of the devotees, a ‘thank you’ digital letter from the chief minister, carrying the picture of Ram Lalla, will be issued. The web portal will be up before the main event on November 13.

While issuing instructions to the Ayodhya Deepotsav this time grander, Adityanath clarified that there should be no breach of COVID-19 protocol.

He also said that on Deepotsava, along with ‘Ram Ki Pauri’, all mutts, temples and homes will also light lamps. The chief minister will view tableaus depicting various episodes of the Ramayana and perform aarti of characters playing Ram, Sita And Laxman.

The chief minister will also perform aarti of Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi premises, the statement said.