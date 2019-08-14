New Delhi: The Hindu party advocate for Ram Janmabhumi-Babri Masjid case on Wednesday claimed before the Supreme Court that Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram and the court should not go beyond belief to see its rationality.

The statement was made by senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan who is appearing in the apex court for deity Ram Lalla Virajman’s counsel in the day-to-day hearing of Ayodhya land dispute case.

The Hindu advocate also quoted William Foster’s book, ‘Early Travels in India’ which described the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“During the reign of Akbar and Jahangir, there were early travellers to India like William Finch, William Hawkins who made references in their writing about Ayodhya. William Foster published the book “Early Travels in India” which contains accounts of seven English travellers to India. The books describe Ayodhya and building of Ram temple,” Vaidyanathan said.

On being questioned by the Supreme Court which suggested that the temple was demolished by Aurangzeb, he said, “Who demolished the temple wouldn’t matter for us as it proves that the temple existed. What is important about the document is that it identifies the Janmasthan and that a mosque was put up at the site of the Ram temple.”

Reacting to this, senior advocate for the Muslim side, Rajeev Dhavan, objected, “two pages of Baburnama referring to the episode are missing”.

On Tuesday, Vaidyanathan told the court that Muslims cannot claim their right over the 2.77-acre disputed land. He said that the land which is the birthplace of Lord Ram is a deity in itself and any division of the land would mean “destruction” and “mutilation” of the deity itself.

The hearing is being presented before a five-judge Constitution Bench comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer; headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The bench has been hearing appeals five days in a week since August 8, pertaining to the verdict of the Allahabad High Court on September 30.