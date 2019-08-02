New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday will review the mediation panel’s report on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case and take a final call on the hearing schedule in the matter.

The three-member mediation panel, headed by former SC judge Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla had submitted its report to the apex court in a sealed cover. The other two members of the panel are spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

Earlier on July 18, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had asked the three-member mediation panel to inform the court about the outcome of the mediation proceedings as on July 31 by August 1 to enable it to proceed further in the matter.

The court has barred publication of the report’s contents as the panel will continue the mediation process till the end of the month.

On March 8, the Supreme Court had appointed the three-member mediation panel to find an amicable solution in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case in Ayodhya.

Notably, the suggestion for mediation had come from the bench on February 26 when, taking up appeals, it said it could only decide on a property and it was looking at “a possibility of healing relationships”. While Hindu bodies, except Nirmohi Akhara, and the Uttar Pradesh government had opposed the suggestion for mediation, the Muslim petitioners had supported it.

The top court is hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010, verdict of the Allahabad High Court which ordered a division of the disputed 2.77 acres site among the Nirmohi Akhara sect, the Sunni Central Wakf Board, Uttar Pradesh and the deity, Ramlalla.

Earlier, in April, the Nirmohi Akhara had filed an application in the Supreme Court opposing Centre’s plea seeking the return of 67.390 acres of undisputed acquired land to original owners.

In its application, the Nirmohi Akhara said that the Centre had proposed returning of acquired land to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and that there were many temples on the acquired land and their rights would be affected if the land was returned to one party.