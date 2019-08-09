New Delhi: As the Supreme Court heard the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute on Friday, the fourth day after it started daily hearings on the issue, advocate R Dhavan said that it was “inhuman” to conduct the hearing on all five days. He cited that he would not be able to assist the court in this manner adding, that he would leave the case if this continues.

“If the hearing is 5-days a week then it’s inhuman & we won’t be able to assist the court. Hearing can’t be rushed through. I’ll be forced to leave this case,” the advocate, who is appearing for one of the Muslim parties, said.

Taking note of the matter, CJI Ranjan Gogoi said, “We have heard your grievance, we’ll inform you soon.”

On Tuesday, the apex court rejected the request of KN Govindacharya for the live streaming as well as audio or video recording of the case.

The daily hearing of the case is being conducted by a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. On August 2, the bench had taken note of the mediation proceedings which went on for about four months and said that it did not result in any final settlement.

The highly-debated dispute involves a 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya where stood a 16th-century mosque, known to have been built by Mughal emperor Babur, that was demolished in 1992.

Fourteen appeals are pending before the Supreme Court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which had ordered an equal division of the disputed land.