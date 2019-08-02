New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday reviewed the report submitted by a three-member mediation panel in the case relating to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute. Assessing the report, the apex court noted that the panel has failed and not been able to “achieve any final settlement”.

“The mediation panel has not been able to achieve any final settlement,” Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said.

Gogoi further asserted that the hearing of the case will now be conducted on a day-to-day basis, starting August 6.

“The hearing of the case will be on a day-to-day basis, hearing to begin from August 6th,” Ranjan Gogoi said.

The three-member mediation panel, headed by former SC judge Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla had submitted its report to the apex court in a sealed cover on August 1. The other two members of the panel are spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

Earlier on July 18, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had asked the three-member mediation panel to inform the court about the outcome of the mediation proceedings as on July 31 by August 1 to enable it to proceed further in the matter.

The court has barred publication of the report’s contents as the panel will continue the mediation process till the end of the month.

Ayodhya Land Dispute

In 1885, Faizabad district court rejected a plea filed by Mahant Raghubir Das seeking permission to build a canopy outside the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid structure.

The dispute gained momentum in 1949 when an idol of Ram Lalla was surreptitiously kept in the central dome outside the disputed structure.

Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board later filed a suit seeking possession of the site. But the issue came to the fore in 1986 when the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi decided to open the locks of disputed structure for Hindu worshippers after Faizabad district court ordered so.

On December 6, 1992, the disputed structure of Babri Masjid was demolished by kar sevaks.

In 1994, the Supreme Court, in historic Ismail Faruqui case, observed that Mosque was not an integral part of Islam.

The Allahabad High Court, in 2010, on the land dispute case, ordered to distribute the land to all the three parties – Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas – equally, but was challenged in the Supreme Court by all three.

In April, the Nirmohi Akhara had filed an application in the Supreme Court opposing Centre’s plea seeking the return of 67.390 acres of undisputed acquired land to original owners.

In its application, the Nirmohi Akhara said that the Centre had proposed the returning of acquired land to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and that there were many temples on the acquired land and their rights would be affected if the land was returned to one party.