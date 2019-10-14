New Delhi: The Muslim parties on Monday said before the Supreme Court that questions were posed only to them and not to the Hindu side in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

“Your Lordship didn’t ask question to the other side. All the questions have been asked to us only. Of course, we are answering them,” senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the Muslim parties, told the bench.

Opposing the argument, advocate C S Vaidyanathanm, representing deity ‘Ram Lalla’, said that it was “totally unwarranted”.

Further, the Supreme Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide security to UP Sunni Waqf Board chairman Zufar Ahmad Farooqui. Through one of the mediators in the case- Sriram Panchu, Farooqui had informed the Court’s five-judge Constitution bench, that he fears for his life.

Earlier in the day, section 144 (which prohibits the assembly of more than four people) was imposed in Uttar Pradesh till December 10, 2019 to avoid any untoward incident as the proceedings entered the last leg of the hearing in the decade-old case today.

The court has fixed October 17 as the last date of hearing.

It must be noted that the hearing was resumed in the case on Monday, the 38th day after a week-long Dussehra break.

About the case:

The Ayodhya case is currently being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court. Headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, the bench, also comprises Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer. The judgment in the case is expected to pronounced by November 17, when the the incumbent CJI will demit his office. The Muslim side has been given time till October 14 to make its arguments after which, for two days, the Hindu side can argue its case.

On October 17, the two sides will make their final arguments about the relief that they are seeking. A couple of days ago, a group of Muslim intellectuals urged the Muslim litigants to give the land to the ‘Hindu brothers’ as a gesture of peace. However, their request was turned down by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).