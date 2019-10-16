New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to conclude the daily hearings in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on Wednesday. The court had begun the daily hearings on August 6, after it reviewed the report submitted by a three-member mediation panel in the case and held that they had not been able to “achieve any final settlement”.

The top court had earlier set October 18 as the deadline to finish arguments in the case. However, the date was later revised to October 17. On Tuesday, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that the 5-judge constitution bench, which is hearing the case, would like to conclude all arguments by Wednesday instead of Thursday.

The top court further said that the hearing will be extended till 5 PM Wednesday, in order to give sufficient time to all parties for making final submissions and rejoinders.

The SC bench will most probably pronounce the verdict in the case by November 17 as the CJI will demit his office on that date. However, if the verdict is not delivered by the aforesaid date, then the entire proceeding in the case would have to be taken up again in the court.

Notably, the case is being heard by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, and Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer.

The CJI had earlier hinted that delivering the judgement in the case by November 17 would be difficult, saying if that happens then it would be a “miracle”.

The highly-debated dispute involves a 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya where stood a 16th-century mosque, known to have been built by Mughal emperor Babur, that was demolished in 1992.

Fourteen appeals have been filed before the Supreme Court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which had ordered an equal division of the disputed land among the three parties– the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Meanwhile, section 144 (which prohibits the assembly of more than four people) was on Monday imposed in Ayodhya till December 10, 2019, to avoid any untoward incident as the proceedings conclude in the case.

Further, the Supreme Court had the same day directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide security to UP Sunni Waqf Board chairman Zufar Ahmad Farooqui. Through one of the mediators in the case- Sriram Panchu, Farooqui had informed the Court’s five-judge Constitution bench, that he feared for his life.