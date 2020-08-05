New Delhi: Different shades of bright yellow, golden and saffron are playing on the canvas of Ayodhya on August 5, as this colour runs as the common thread among all the preparations put up in Ayodhya for the much-awaited ceremony. Also Read - What a Coincidence! Candidate Named 'Rahul Modi' Cracks UPSC Exam & Secures Rank 420; Meme Fest Ensues on Twitter

Most of the attendants are Hindu priests, donning their saffron robe. PM Modi has chosen a golden kurta and off white dhoti for the occasion. Governor Anandiben Patel has worn a red-yellow saree. The tent for the programme is saffron and yellow.

The costume of Ram Lalla has been of much speculation in the days leading up to D-day.

One green and one saffron-coloured dress were prepared for Ram Lalla for August 5. “The green dress has been made keeping in mind the day-specific colour, while orange is considered auspicious,” Shankarlal, one of the brothers of the Ayodhya brother duo who stitched the clothes, said. the other brother is Bhagwatlal. Their father late Babulal had started stitching the clothes for Ram Lalla in 1985.

What is day-specific colour?

“A day-specific colour scheme is followed for the dresses worn by Lord Ram. On Monday the dress is white, on Tuesday it is red, while on Wednesday it is the turn of the green dress for the Lord,” Shankarlal said. On Thursdays the idol is dressed in yellow, Fridays are for cream-coloured dresses, on Saturdays, it is the turn of blue clothes while on Sundays pink clothes adorn the deity.