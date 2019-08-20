New Delhi: While hearing in Ayodhya case continued in Supreme Court on Tuesday, the advocate for Ram Lalla Virajman told the apex court that the disputed structure was put in place either on the ruins of the temple or by pulling down the temple. (Also read: ‘Court Should Not go Beyond Faith to See Rationality,’ Says Advocate)

The advocate, CS Vaidyanathan, added that pillar bases found by Archaeological Survey of India establish the existence of a huge structure at the site of Babri Masjid and other evidence reveal that it was a Hindu religious structure.

The submissions were made during the eighth day hearing in the case before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. Vaidyanathan was referring to other archaeological evidence to substantiate the claim that the disputed area indeed had a temple.

The bench hearing the case also comprises justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer.

The daily hearing could not be held on Monday as Justice Bobde was not available.

Last week on Friday, Vaidyanathan had advanced his arguments by placing the findings of the report submitted by the ASI to the Allahabad High Court. He had argued that a public space used for worshipping Hindu gods existed at the disputed site and it dated back to the 2nd century BC.

He also told the court that nothing of the Muslim faith was excavated at the site. He said that a mosque was built on the ruins of a temple. A total of 14 appeals have been filed in the top court challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement in the four civil suits on the 2.77 acre disputed land.

This land was divided equally among the three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and ‘Ram Lalla Virajman’. The Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya.