New Delhi: Nearly a month after the Supreme Court delivered its landmark verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, heavy security has been put in place in Ayodhya and adjoining areas ahead of the 27th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6. The security has been tightened just the way it happened on the day of the Supreme Court verdict.

“The security plan for December 6 will be a continuation of the plan we had devised for November 9,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) PV Ramasastry told PTI.

Police also informed that they have taken the same kind of precautionary measures the way they had taken on November 9.

As part of the effort to ensure safety, the whole district of Ayodhya has been divided into four zones, 10 sectors and 14 sub-sectors. And in each zone, the heavy police force has been deployed.

“Each zone is headed by an additional superintendent of police, while the sector is looked after by a deputy superintendent of police. The sub-sectors are taken care of by SHO-level police officials,” police said.

As per updates from the police, at least 78 sandbag posts have been established in the district with armed policemen being posted there.

Ahead of the 27th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, police said that 305 troublemakers have been identified and strict action has been initiated against the culprits.

As part of security arrangement, the district administration has set up five arresting parties and 10 temporary jails in Ayodhya. And moreover, police pickets have also been deployed on 269 points.