New Delhi: In a fresh development in the Ayodhya land dispute case, the Peace Party of India on Tuesday filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict in the case, November last.

The development comes after the apex court last month dismissed all 18 review petitions filed against its verdict. The review pleas were filed in the court by various organisations including Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, as well as by a group of 40 activists and academicians, seeking a rehearing in the case.

On November 9 last year, a five-judge Constitution bench of the top court, headed by then-Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, and also comprising incumbent CJI SA Bobde, as well as Justices DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer, in a unanimous verdict, ruled Ram Lalla Virajman as the sole owner of the disputed 2.77-acre site, dismissing respective claims by the Shia Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. It further directed the government to grant the Muslim side an alternate five-acre plot of land for their mosque, an ‘offer’ largely rejected by leaders of the community who called it ‘insulting.’

A curative petition is different from a review petition in that it only questions and seeks review into certain aspects of the judgement instead of the whole judgement. A bench can either take up the petition or dismiss it summarily. Whatever the decision is, it is final and has to be followed by all.