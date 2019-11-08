New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Friday afternoon met Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and Director-General of Police (DGP) OP Singh to ascertain the security preparedness in the state in view of the top court’s impending judgment in the sensitive Ayodhya Land Dispute case.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and Director of Police, OP Singh along with other senior officials leave Supreme Court after meeting the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi ahead of Ayodhya verdict. pic.twitter.com/1HUXFAdc6E — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019

The verdict in the case is scheduled to come by November 17, the day the incumbent CJI demits office.

According to reports, the two officials briefed CJI Gogoi of the preparedness to ensure that no law and order situation takes place in the wake of the verdict.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth, too, had chaired a meeting with state officials to review the security preparedness in the state.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), too, released an advisory to all states and union territories (UTs) asking them to remain alert and vigilant. It has also deployed 4,000 central troops in the state to maintain round-the-clock vigil. Schools have been turned into temporary jails, while warnings have been issued of the stringent National Security Act (NSA) being imposed on those posting provocative content on social media.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath have asked their respective ministers to refrain from making comments on the issue. Appeals have also been made by religious leaders from both sides that the apex court verdict be respected and peace be maintained at all cost.

The Supreme Court had reserved its verdict in the case on October 16, after holding 41 day-to-day hearings, which began on August 6. The case was heard by a five-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI Gogoi and also comprising CJI-designate SA Bobde and Justices DY Chandrachud, SA Nazeer and Ashok Bhushan.