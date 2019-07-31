New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear the matter on Ayodhya land dispute case on August 2, after the three-member mediation panel submits its report in a sealed cover tomorrow.

The mediation panel, which was formed on the order of the five-judge constitution bench, comprises of retired Justice Kalifullah, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

The panel was supposed to submit its report today but now the report will be submitted tomorrow in a sealed cover, in compliance with the Supreme Court’s earlier order.

A Supreme Court bench, led by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, will hear the matter on August 2.

The Allahabad High Court’s judgment on the land dispute case, which ordered to distribute the land to all the three parties – Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas – equally, was challenged in the Supreme Court by all three.

In April, the Nirmohi Akhara had filed an application in the Supreme Court opposing Centre’s plea seeking the return of 67.390 acres of undisputed acquired land to original owners.

In its application, the Nirmohi Akhara said that the Centre had proposed the returning of acquired land to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and that there were many temples on the acquired land and their rights would be affected if the land was returned to one party.