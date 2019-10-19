New Delhi: The litigants in the Ayodhya land dispute case on Sunday filed ‘Moulding of Relief’ in the Supreme Court after it asked them to do so on Wednesday, when it held its 40th and final day-to-day hearing in the case and reserved its verdict, which is to be delivered by November 17, the day incumbent Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi demits office.

Ayodhya land case: Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha and other Hindu parties file 'Moulding of Relief' in Supreme Court saying that the Court may pass appropriate directions as to how to administer the property.

‘Moulding of Relief’ is usually used in civil lawsuits. In simple words, it means that in a case, if the petitioners and other parties don’t get from the court the relief that they want, the court gives them the offer to convey to it an alternate suggestion (as a compensation), which can be granted to the concerned individuals/parties.

In this case, according to news agency ANI, the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha and other Hindu parties suggested that the SC may pass appropriate directions on how to administer the property.

The final day of hearing witnessed unprecedented scenes in the court as senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing the Muslim side, tore the book ‘Ayodhya Revisited’, which was presented by the Hindu side in the court as a fresh piece of evidence.

On Friday, lawyers of six out of seven Muslim parties in the case clarified that they had not agreed to any settlement proposal after reports emerged that the Sunni Waqf Board was ready to drop its claim on the land.

The day-to-day hearings in the case started on August 6. The case was taken up by a five-judge Constitution bench of the SC comprising the CJI, his likely successor Justice SA Bobde and Justices SA Nazeer, Ashok Bhushan and DY Chandrachud.