New Delhi: The Supreme Court has noted that it is upto the parties to resolve the Ram-Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case amicably through mediation.

Notably, former Supreme Court judge Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla, who was heading the three-member mediation panel claimed that some parties have written to him for a resumption of the mediation process. He communicated the same to a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The day-to-day proceedings in the Ayodhya land dispute case have reached “an advanced stage” and will continue, stated the apex court adding that a mediation process can continue under the chairmanship of Justice Kalifulla and that its proceedings will remain confidential.

An Uttar Pradesh local court police has ordered Ram Janambhoomi police station to file an FIR against litigant Iqbal Ansari for using foul language against Hindus. The order came issued while the court was hearing on a petition filed by international shooter Vartika Singh.

In a complaint filed in the court, Vartika Singh claimed that Iqbal Ansari used foul language against Hindus. Her petition was filed under section 156/3 of the CrPC in the court. As per news agency IANS, the court order read: “The application filed under section 156(3) of CrPC is accepted. Ram Janambhoomi police station SHO is ordered to file an FIR and file a report in the court within three days.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of the local court on Tuesday had directed the Ram Janambhoomi police station to file a case against the litigant and report the same in a matter of three days.

Speaking to reporters Singh claimed that she received death threats from some people when she had gone to Ansari’s home to discuss the Ayodhya land dispute. “Ansari rose in between our talks and said that he had shooters across the country and threatened to get me killed,” Singh told IANS.

Ansari reportedly told Singh that the law does not have the power to build the Ram temple. He went on say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the entire Hindu community are afraid of him, Singh was quoted by a report as saying.

It must be noted that Vartika Singh had also allegedly attacked Ansari with death threats on September 3. After she threatened to kill him for being an obstacle in the case, Ansari had then lodged a complaint against her.