New Delhi: Chandrakant Sompura, who made the design for the Ram Mandir nearly 30 years ago, said that the creation of a township around the temple in Ayodhya will require more land.

“The construction of the temple itself would not take up much space, but for the construction of the township, we need more land,” he said to ANI.

According to the present plan, apart from the main temple, there will be a hall for food, a bhog shala, a quarter for the priests and also a place for visitors to stay. But to attract more tourists, many other facilities need to be accommodated, including hotels and hospitals, the architect said. For this additional requirement, more land will be needed.

The Ram Lalla statue in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple would be around 7 feet tall. The temple would consist of nearly 250 pillars. Each pillar will contain nearly 16 statues of Ram.

Meanwhile, VHP vice-president Champat Rai has stoked a fresh controversy by saying that the government should not give land for the building of the mosque within the cultural boundaries of Ayodhya.

According to a TOI report, the VHP is not in favour of a new mosque being constructed within 80 miles from Ayodhya.

In a press statement, the VHP has clarified that it was not collecting donations for the construction of the temple as fake organisations may start collecting funds in the name of VHP.

On November 9, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict gave the exclusive right of the disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindu side or Ram Lalla, paving way for the construction of Ram temple. Though the verdict ended a long-drawn legal case, a few new strands of discord have started surfacing with VHP specifying their objections over the land and the Muslim bodies deciding to file a review petition of the verdict.

(With ANI Inputs)