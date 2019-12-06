New Delhi: The historical judgment of the Supreme Court over the title dispute of Ram Janmabhoomi suffers from “errors apparent on recond and warrants a review under Article 137 of the Constitution of India, said Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has already filed a review petition on Monday. Six more litigants are set to file review petitions, an AIMPLB office-bearer said on Thursday on the eve of the Babri demolition anniversary.

“Review petitions on behalf of six litigants are being prepared and these can be filed in next two days,” said All India Muslim Personal Law Board secretary Zafaryab Jilani. The date for filing would be disclosed as soon as they were complete.

According to the November 9 verdict, the Supreme Court had said the entire 2.77 acre of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants. The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

The Sunni Central Waqf Board has, however, decided against filing a review plea. The board also said it was yet to take a call on whether to accept the plot or not.

According to reports, the Peace Party of India is set to file a petition today on the occasion of the demolition anniversary.

Heavy security has been put in place in Ayodhya and adjoining areas ahead of the 27th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6. The security has been tightened just the way it happened on the day of the Supreme Court verdict. The whole district of Ayodhya has been divided into four zones, 10 sectors and 14 sub-sectors. “Each zone is headed by an additional superintendent of police, while the sector is looked after by a deputy superintendent of police. The sub-sectors are taken care of by SHO-level police officials,” police said.

As many as 78 sandbag posts have been established with armed policemen. Barriers have been put in place to control traffic. As many as 269 police pickets have been in sensitive areas. Five arresting parties have been formed in addition to 10 temporary jails,

