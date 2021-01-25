New Delhi: The mosque at Dhannipur village in Ayodhya, which will be constructed on the five-acre plot in Ayodhya, as mandated by the Supreme Court, is likely to be dedicated to Ahmadullah Shah, a leader of the Indian Rebellion of 1857, Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF),the trust in charge of building the mosque confirmed this to a leading portal.

Also Read - 'Donate With Open Heart': Muslim Woman Raises Funds For The Construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

“The trust is seriously contemplating on the proposal to dedidcate the Ayodhya mosque project to the great freedom fighter Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah. We have received suggestions from different platforms and will make an official announcement soon after deliberation”, Times of India quoted Athar Hussain, secretary of IICF as saying. Also Read - Here's the Cheque But...: Digvijaya Singh Donates Rs 1.11 Lakh For Ram Temple With One Condition

Meanwhile, the formal beginning of the project to construct a mosque will begin from tomorrow, January 26 by unfurling of the national flag and a tree plantation drive Also Read - Akshay Kumar Urges All to Contribute to Ram Mandir-Construction Months After Announcing His Film 'Ram Setu'

The tree plantation drive has been planned because the project intends to serve the community in the area and create awareness about climate change as a major challenge to humanity, the IICF had said.

Last month, the IICF had unveiled the futuristic design of the mosque, incorporating a massive glass dome across a picturesque garden.

The architectural design of the mosque complex includes a multi-specialty hospital, community kitchen, library and museum housed in a multi-storeyed vertical structure. The blueprint unveiled by IICF after the plan for the project was finalised by its architect Professor SM Akhtar.

“The mosque will have a capacity to hold 2,000 namazis at a time, and the structure will be round-shaped,” the architect had said.

The mosque will be four times bigger than Babri Masjid and the 300-bed hospital will be six times the size of the mosque.

AS for the design of the mosque, it will have a ‘cosmic’ or futuristic type of design which will resemble the spherical earth cushioned in space. It will not have stereotypical domes, minarets or arches that are associated with Islamic architecture in India.

IICF was formed by Uttar Pradesh P Sunni Central Waqf Board after the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case in November last year. The Supreme Court in its verdict in November last year had awarded the land to the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board.

In February 2020, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board accepted the five acres of land provided for the construction of the mosque in Ayodhya.