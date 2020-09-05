New Delhi: The mosque which will be built in Ayodhya, in line with the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, will be of the same size as Babri Masjid which was demolished on December 6, 1992 by ‘kar sevaks’, one of the office-bearers of the trust formed for its construction said on Saturday. Also Read - 163 Million Watched Ayodhya Ram Temple Event While Sushant Singh's Death the Most Watched Subject on TV News, Says BARC

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board has formed the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), a trust, for the construction of the mosque on the five-acre plot. Also Read - Babri Mosque Demolition: Deadline For Verdict in Case Extended Till September 30

The five-acre complex of the mosque will also house a hospital, a library and a museum at the Indo-Islamic Research Centre. Also Read - Ram Temple Will be Made of Only Stones, IIT Chennai Being Consulted For Construction

“…the complex of the mosque, which will be built in Dhannipur, will also have facilities like a hospital, a museum at the Indo-Islamic Research Centre. The mosque will be on 15,000 square feet, while the rest of the land will have these facilities,” Athar Hussain, the secretary and spokesperson of Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), told news agency PTI.

“Yesterday, noted food critic Pushpesh Pant gave his consent to curate the museum,” Hussain said.

Hussain said Professor S M Akhtar of Jamia Millia Islamia will be the consultant architect of the project.

Akhtar, the Head of the Department of Architecture at Jamia Millia Islamia, told PTI earlier that the entire complex will “bring together the ethos of India and the spirit of Islam”.

The Uttar Pradesh government allotted the five-acre plot in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village for the construction of the mosque on the directive of the Supreme Court.

After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year ruled in favour of the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a “prominent” place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony to begin the construction of the Ram temple on August 5.