Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: CM Yogi Takes Stock Of Preparations; Urges Public To Cooperate; Key Points

UP CM Yogi has urged common people to utilize authorized modes of transportation instead of walking long distances in the cold ahead of the January 22 event.

Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: CM Yogi Takes Stock

Ayodhya: As the cultural city of Ayodhya prepares for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Shri Ram Lala at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, scheduled to happen on January 22, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has inspected all the arrangements around the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Moreover, CM Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that he is satisfied with the planning and execution of the preparation work. Addressing a press conference, the CM assured devotees that all preparations were in place for a smooth and grand ceremony, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Trending Now

CM Yogi Adityanath Commends Local Administration

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commended the local administration and ministers for their coordinated efforts in areas like traffic management, security, and liaison with the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. He clarified that even after the ceremony, the trust will have an action plan to facilitate darshan for devotees, ensuring everyone gets the opportunity to witness the idol.

You may like to read

“The administration at the local level has made all the arrangements, whether it is coordination with the trust at the local level or traffic or security. Preparations for the program with full grandeur and divinity are complete and are in the final stages. Even after January 22, whatever action plan will be started for the darshan of the Lord by the Teerth Kshetra Trust, the devotees who come with full cooperation will get the darshan. Tent City, Dharamshala, and hotels have all been built. There will be a better green corridor for commuting from Lucknow, Pyaraj, and other places,” said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Urges People To Use Authorized Modes of Transportation

CM Yogi also emphasized the importance of better coordination to avoid congestion and inconvenience. He urged people to utilize authorized modes of transportation instead of walking long distances in the cold.

“My appeal to the public is that the feelings that are in your mind are the same in your mind. If you come in better coordination then there will be no problem. People should not walk on foot. Many people are coming on foot. A severe cold wave is going on. Do not make programs without informing.” said UP CM.

Meanwhile, Govind Dev Giri, member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, said that the ‘Netronmelan’ (unveling of Ram Lalla’s statue) will be done by applying honey to a gold bar.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s temple will take place on January 22.

“The basic method of ‘netronmelan’ is that by applying honey to a gold bar, the eyes become anointed, which looks like ‘kajal’ to the people,” Acharya Giri said while speaking to ANI.

Idol Of Ram Lalla Enshrined in Grand Temple

“Ram Lalla has been enshrined in his grand temple. Today, the holy fire will be established for worship. However, the resolution for the Pran Pratishta was taken on Thursday itself. The resolution has been taken with the Vedic thoughts by sitting with the block Vedic scholars. Today, the fire will appear,” he added.

Acharya Govind Giri further explained, “After this, the method of worship will become dynamic. In the ancient knowledge of worship, all the Gods and Goddesses are invoked first and fire is considered to be the supreme of all these gods. That is why offerings are made in the fire in the same way as with the recitation of mantras. Offerings are made and that offering automatically reaches the God or Goddess. Now that the deity has been enshrined, a bandage is tied in front of its eyes, which will be opened on January 22 after the completion of the puja with complete Vedic rituals.”

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) media-in-charge Sharad Sharma shared glimpses of the Ram Lalla idol, which was placed inside the sanctum-sanctoram of the temple on Thursday. The idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Thursday. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

The idol of ‘Ram Lalla’ is carved by Arun Yogiraj, a famed sculptor from Karnataka. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the ‘Pran Pratishtha’; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.