Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Booking To Avail ‘Aarti’ Passes Begins; Check Timings, How To Generate Pass

The passes for experiencing the 'Aarti' at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir are available both online and offline. Read further to know the timings of the aarti, the process to generate the passes and the documents required for the same..

Ayodhya Ram Mandir

New Delhi: All eyes are on the majestic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which is yet to be inaugurated. The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony will be held on January 22, 2024 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before the Consecration Ceremony, on December 30, 2023 the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate the Ayodhya Airport and Railway Station. Ahead of these two important events in Ayodhya, there is a ‘good news’ for the pilgrims and tourists who wish to visit the Ram Mandir. The passes for ‘Aarti’ at the Ram Mandir Ayodhya are now available in both online and offline modes. Read more to know about the timings of the Aarti, the process to generate the passes, the documents required to attain the pass and other important details..

