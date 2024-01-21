By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Declares Half-Day On January 22 | Check Details Here
Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar on Sunday issued a notification and announced that it will observe a half-day holiday till 2:30 pm on 22nd January because of the Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple.
