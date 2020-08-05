Ayodhya Ram Mandir News Today: The ceremony of much-awaited Ayodhya Bhoomi pujan has begin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall soon arrive in the temple town to lay the foundation stone of the grand Ram temple. Amid all the pujan hustle-bustle, Ayodhya has been decorated with diyas, candles and flowers. Know here when, where and how to watch the live telecast of the event: Also Read - Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Why 15 Minutes Past 12 is Auspicious Today

Bhoomi Pujan time? Also Read - Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan LIVE Updates: All Eyes on Ayodhya Today, PM Modi to Take a Chopper From Lucknow

The ceremony will begin at 8 AM today and will go on till 2 PM. However, the main pujan will be held at 12:30 PM, while PM Modi will lay the foundation stone at 12:40 PM. Also Read - With High Security, COVID Guidelines in Place, Ayodhya All Set For Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Today

Where to watch the Pujan LIVE?

All those who are want to catch a glimpse of the pujan can watch National broadcaster Doordarshan, where the live telecast of the event will take place. The broadcaster will be live streaming the pujan from 6 AM today at DD News Live, DD India Live and DD National.

Apart from this, devotees across the nation can watch the festivity-like event by watching the live streaming of the event online on the Twitter handles of DD News Line, DD National and other DD Channels.

Further, people can also find a detailed coverage and all the latest updates of the Bhoomi Pujan on Zee News at https://zeenews.india.com/live-tv

Guest List:

The grand event will be attended by 175 people, who figure in a select guest list of seers and politicians topped by PM Modi. Apart from PM Modi, the ceremony will be graced by Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust chairman Nritya Gopal Das, RSS chief Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath. Further, a toyal of 135 saints from different spiritual traditions have been extended an invitation to the event.