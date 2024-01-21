Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony: Massive Security Arrangements Across City In Place As Influx Of Devotees Starts In Huge Numbers

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony: Special parking provisions have been made for VVIPs, VIPs for the major event in cultural city of Ayodhya.

Ayodhya: In order to ensure the smooth entry and exit of all the vehicles that are going to Ayodhya for the great Ram temple consecration ceremony on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government led by CM Yogi Adityanath has made parking arrangements at 51 designated locations across the city of Ayodhya. The parking spaces will cover a huge area, which can be used by more than 22,825 vehicles. Moreover, the parking spots will be covered by drone surveillance and conveniently marked on Google Maps to facilitate guests, as per a report by news agency PTI.

Special Parking Provisions Made For VVIPs, VIPs, And Other Guests

Special parking provisions have been made for VVIPs, VIPs, and other guests, ensuring a well-organised and equipped setup, they said. Additional Director General (ADG), Traffic, BD Paulson, said 51 places have been identified to park vehicles of guests coming for the ceremony.

These include five spots on Rampath, one on Bhakti Path Marg, four on Dharma Path Marg, five on Parikrama Marg, two on Bandha Marg, one on Tehri Bazaar Rampath to Mahobra Marg and seven places on Tehri Bazaar Rampath to Unwal Marg, he added.

Additional Details On Parking Arrangements

Additionally, parking arrangements cover two spots on the Ayodhya to Gonda route, 10 on national highway 27, seven in Tirtha Kshetra Puram, three around Karsevak Puram tent city, and four at Ramkatha Mandapam tent city. These parking lots have been built on government, private and tourism department lands. Apart from this, vehicles will also be parked in the multilevel parking facility built here.

Ayodhya Traffic Circle officer, Rajesh Tiwari, said six parking spaces located at Rampath and Bhakti Path have been reserved for the vehicles of VVIP guests. Over 1,225 vehicles from VVIP guests will be parked here. Apart from this, nine parking spaces on Dharma Path Marg and Parikrama Marg have been reserved for VIPs. More than 10,000 VIP vehicles will be parked there.

Parking Spaces For Police Forces

Along National Highway 27, eight parking spaces have been reserved for the police force, capable of accommodating over 2,000 police vehicles. Stringent security measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of these parking facilities.

As the grand day of the Ayodhya Ram Temple approaches, safety and security measures are also on the rise. Keep following India.com for all the updates related to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies)

