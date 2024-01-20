‘Eyes Cannot Be..’: Ram Mandir’s Chief Priest Expresses Concern After Ram Lalla Idol Photo Leaked Online

The 51-inch idol, crafted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Mysuru, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday and ever since the photos of Ram Lalla is doing rounds on social media platforms.

Ayodhya: After the image of the new Ram Lalla idol with ‘naked’ eyes became public during the placement ceremony in the Sanctum Sanctorum on Friday, Acharya Satyendra Das, Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple expressed his concern and said that the premature revelation of the idol before the pran pratishtha is “not correct”. Speaking to news agency ANI, “…The eyes of Lord Ram’s idol cannot be revealed before Pran Pratishtha is completed. The idol where the eyes of Lord Ram can be seen is not the real idol. If the eyes can be seen, an investigation should be done on who revealed the eyes and how the pictures of the idol are going viral…”

Trending Now

#WATCH | Ayodhya: On the idol of Lord Ram, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das says, “…The eyes of Lord Ram’s idol cannot be revealed before Pran Pratishtha is completed. The idol where the eyes of Lord Ram can be seen is not the real idol. If… pic.twitter.com/I0FjRfCQRp — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

You may like to read

“All the procedures will be carried out as usual. However, the eyes of Ram Lalla will not be revealed until the ‘Pran Pratishtha’,” he added.

The leaked image, showing the black stone idol adorned with a garland of roses, has sparked concerns among other trust members. The 51-inch idol, crafted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Mysuru, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is now contemplating taking action against the individuals responsible for the leaked photo, suspecting that officials engaged in the temple’s construction may be involved. The trust is gearing up to identify and take legal measures against those responsible for making the photo of Ram Lalla viral on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the January 22 ‘Pran Pratishtha’ or consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, which is expected to be opened to the public the next day.

‘Pran Pratishtha’ means imbibing the idol with divine consciousness and is a must for every idol that is worshipped in a temple.

The Prime Minister has urged the public not to visit Ayodhya on January 22 as “we would not like to cause any problems to Lord Ram,” adding that everyone can come from January 23. More than 11,000 guests have been invited by the temple trust and they include cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

The ceremony will also be attended by all the trustees of the temple trust, seers of about 150 sects and more than 500 people associated with the construction of the temple, who have been named the “Engineer Group”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.