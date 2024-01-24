Ayodhya Ram Mandir Darshan Timings Extended To Deal With Heavy Rush; Check New Schedule

In the morning shift, darshan will be available from 7 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. In the evening shift, the extended timing allows devotees to have darshan till 10 p.m.

Ayodhya: The idol of Ram Lalla a day after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Ayodhya: In view of the huge number of devotees visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the temple administration has decided to extend the time for ‘darshan’. This decision comes as a relief for the devotees who were unable to visit the temple due to the limited visiting hours. Now, devotees can have darshan of Ram Lalla till 10 p.m., three hours later than the previous closing time of 7 p.m.

Trending Now

The temple administration has made this decision considering the large influx of devotees. According to official sources, about five lakh devotees are currently camping in Ayodhya, eagerly waiting for their turn to have darshan at the temple. Additionally, a regular stream of devotees is also coming in, further adding to the crowd.

You may like to read

Ram Mandir New Darshan Timings

In terms of the visiting hours, the temple will be open for darshan in two shifts. In the morning shift, darshan will be available from 7 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. In the evening shift, the extended timing allows devotees to have darshan till 10 p.m., providing them with ample time to visit the temple and seek the divine blessings.

Devotees can have darshan of Ram Lalla till 10 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.

In the morning shift, darshan will remain open from 7 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

In the evening shift, darshan will remain open from 3 p.m to 10 p.m.

To manage this massive gathering, the Ayodhya district administration has appealed to the devotees to plan their visit after 10-15 days. This request aims to ensure a smoother darshan experience for everyone and avoid overcrowding at the temple.

The security arrangements in Ayodhya have been strengthened to ensure the safety and well-being of the devotees. More than eight thousand policemen have been deployed to monitor the system and maintain law and order. Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar and Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad are personally present in Ayodhya to oversee the situation and address any concerns that may arise.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.