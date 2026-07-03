‘We are all hurt’: RSS shares first statement on Ayodhya Ram mandir donation theft case

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale condemns the Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft, calling for severe punishment for the guilty and community restraint.

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Ayodhya Ram Temple (IANS)

Ayodhya Ram mandir donation theft case: In a significant development, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has issued its first official response on Friday regarding the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple. In the recent development, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale expressed deep sadness over the unfortunate incident, noting that it has wounded the faith of millions of devotees. Acknowledging the Special Investigation Team formed by the state government, Hosabale called for severe punishment for anyone found guilty, while urging the Hindu community to maintain patience and restraint to foil external conspiracies. Here are all the details you need to know in the Ayodhya Ram mandir donation theft case.

How did RSS leadership react to Ayodhya Ram mandir donation theft case?

The explicit intervention by the RSS leadership underscores the gravity of the administrative crisis unfolding within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Political observers speculate that this strongly worded statement reflects a calculated attempt by the ideological high command to distance the broader socio-religious movement from the immediate fallout of the financial irregularities, while subtly turning up the pressure on temple management.

Also read: Ayodhya Ram Temple donation scam case: Trust leaders quit, eight in custody; officials under lens; here’s all we know so far

Analysts believe that by framing the public outrage as an exploit for “anti-Hindu and anti-national forces,” the RSS intends to quickly consolidate public opinion, preemptively containing any deeper political damage that could jeopardize the ideological momentum generated by the temple’s construction.

“The unfortunate incident of theft in the donation boxes kept at the Shri Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya has deeply hurt the sentiments and faith of the entire society and Ram devotees,” the RSS second-in-command said in a statement on X.

‘We are all extremely pained and angered’: RSS

“We are all extremely pained and angered by this event,” he added.

Also read: Ayodhya Temple trust files FIR over suspected misappropriation of donations

Hosabale said it is natural for the entire Hindu society, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), to expect the Trust to treat this “highly condemnable” incident as an extraordinary matter and take effective steps to rectify all shortcomings in temple management and operations. It is essential to ensure that anyone found guilty after the investigation faces severe punishment, he added.

The RSS general secretary also emphasised that the current “state of confusion and uncertainty” must end.

(With inputs from agencies)