PM Modi To Inaugurate Ayodhya Ram Mandir On January 22, 2024

New Delhi: While everyone’s eyes are on the ongoing G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, a big news is coming from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. According to sources, the extravagant Ayodhya Ram Mandir is going to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 24, 2023. The construction of the Ram Mandir has been going on for more than two years and the expected inauguration date for the Ram Mandir was also January 2024; now an inauguration date has been announced by sources. The Prime Minister, along with other important ministers will be present for this grand inauguration slated to take place in Ayodhya next year.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Date

The inauguration date for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir has not been announced officially but according to a report by Zee News, the inauguration is supposed to happen on January 22, 2024. Religious ceremonies (pooja) will begin a week before the inauguration; the ground floor and the underground area of the temple have been completely constructed.

