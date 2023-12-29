Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Date, Aarti Timings, Accessibility, Booking Procedure And Other Details

The grand and formal opening of the Ram Mandir (Ram Temple) is set to take place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The Ram Mandir Trust has announced January 22, 2024, as the auspicious date for the inaugural ceremony. Here's all the details you need to know about the inauguration.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Date, Aarti Timings, Accessibility, Booking Procedure And Other Details

Ayodhya: The ‘pran pratishtha’ or the consecration ceremony of the idol of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, 2024, at 12:20 pm. The ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting from January 16, according to temple officials. Ahead of the temple inauguration, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has opened the booking for ‘aarti’ passes in both online and offline mode. The event is also set to witness the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 “eminent” guests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat set to address the event.

Trending Now

Here’s all you need to know about Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration

You may like to read

Ayodhya Ram Mandir- Location, Accessibility

The temple is situated in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on the 2.77 acres of disputed land accepted by the Supreme Court as the birthplace of Lord Ram. The Ayodhya Airport provides convenient air travel, and the city is well-connected by road and rail.

How to reach Ayodhya Ram Mandir by Air

Gorakhpur Airport (GOP) distance from Ayodhya is 118 km

Amausi Airport (LKO), Lucknow distance from Ayodhya 125 km

Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham – Ayodhya

How to reach Ayodhya Ram Mandir by Train

You can easily get regular trains to Ayodhya from other major cities of the country.

Ayodhya Dham railway station

Faizabad Junction

How to reach Ayodhya Ram Mandir by Road

Services of Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation buses are available 24 hours a day, and it is very easy to reach here from all places.

The city is about

130 k.m. from Lucknow

200 k.m. from Varanasi

160 k.m. from Allahabad

140 k.m. from Gorakhpur

636 k.m. from Delhi

Buses are frequently available from Lucknow, Delhi and Gorakhpur. Buses are also available from Varanasi, Allahabad and other places as per their schedule.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir- Invitees

The Ram Temple Trust has invited all former prime ministers, all national party chiefs, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, the Dalai Lama, and actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Madhuri Dixit Nene, among a legion of prominent personalities from different walks of life for the grand event. It has also invited BJP stalwarts L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi as well as senior party leaders Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar — who had been the faces of the Ram Temple movement — for the occasion.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir – Aarti timings:

6:30 am – Shringar Aarti

12 pm – Bhog Aarti

7:30 pm – Sandhya aarti

Citing security concerns, Dhruvesh Mishra, the ‘Aarti pass’ section manager said that only 30 persons are allowed for now to attend each aarti. While speaking to news agency ANI, Mishra said, “Aarti is held at three times a day. Only pass-holders can attend it. The pass for the aarti can be obtained by producing government-issued ID cards. Right now, only 30 people can attend aarti with the pass. This number could be increased as per the number of devotees. This service is free of cost.”

How to make an online booking for an ‘Aarti pass’:

Visit the official website of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra i.e. srjbtkshetra.org

Log in using OTP.

On the homepage click on the ‘Aarti’ section

Now select the date, and type of aarti you wish to attend

Enter the required details like devotee name, address, photo, mobile number etc

On your visit to the temple, collect the passes from the counter and proceed to the ‘aarti’

Keep the Token with you to complete the Darshan of Shri Ram Mandir, Ayodhya.

Similarly, you can also book Jagran and other services on this portal.

Construction Details of Ram Mandir of Ayodhya

Builders : Larsen & Toubro for the main structure, Tata Consultancy Engineers Ltd for allied facilities.

: Larsen & Toubro for the main structure, Tata Consultancy Engineers Ltd for allied facilities. Building Material : Carved Rajasthan Bansi Paharpur stone, known for beauty and strength.

: Carved Rajasthan Bansi Paharpur stone, known for beauty and strength. Interior: Designed by Chandrakant Bhai Sompura, the temple features an octagonal-shaped sanctum and a circular structure perimeter.

Important Instructions for Devotees:

As per the temple’s website, no separate Aarti Pass is required for children below 10 years of age. The Physical copy of the ID proof declared at the time of Aarti Booking is mandatory for entry into the Temple on Aarti Date. A nominal fee is charged for people opting for Wheel-chair Assistant service.

SRJBTK will send an SMS/Email reminder to the Devotee for attendance confirmation 24 hours before the Aarti. To confirm your presence, devotees need to go to Home -> Transaction History -> Select Aarti -> Update.

The pass can be collected from the Aarti Pass Counter at the Reporting Location.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.