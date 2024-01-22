Home

News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration LIVE: PM Modi Sprinkles Flowers on Jatayu’s Idol After Unveiling Ram Lalla Idol

live

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration LIVE: PM Modi Sprinkles Flowers on Jatayu’s Idol After Unveiling Ram Lalla Idol

The ceremony took place in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday led the grand event for the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple. The event was watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country. Army helicopters showered flower petals on the newly constructed Janmabhoomi temple as the pran pratishtha’ ceremony took place – a seminal occasion in India’s political and religious history.

Trending Now

At that moment, celebrations broke out in parts of this Uttar Pradesh temple town with people singing and dancing. “Our Ram has come,” PM Modi said in his address that followed the consecration, which also marks the inauguration of the temple. It is expected to open Tuesday to the public.

“The extraordinary moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla’s life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional. It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine programme. Hail Siya Ram!” he tweeted earlier.

Catch All The LIVE UPDATES Here

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.