People are receiving messages on WhatsApp by cybercriminals promising free VIP entrance to the Ayodhya temple on January 22. These messages contain an APK (Android Application Package) file.

New Delhi: As the much-awaited consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is fast approaching, it appears that fraudulent activities are also on the rise. People are receiving messages on WhatsApp by cybercriminals promising free VIP entrance to the Ayodhya temple on January 22. These messages contain an APK (Android Application Package) file that goes by the name of ‘Ram Janmabhoomi Grihsampark Abhiyan.APK’. Following this, a second message urges recipients to install this app for supposed VIP access – enticing them to share it among their circles, according to a report in news18. This scam is designed to target those devotees who are eager to be a part of the temple’s opening celebrations.

Be aware, these messages not associated with any government or temple management entities.

Earlier too a racket to loot the devotees in the name of donations for the temple was flagged. Vinod Bansal of Vishwa Hindu Parishad has raised an alarm on social media asking people not to fall prey to the cybercriminals trying to cheat by making fake ID in the name of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

The VHP leader took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and said a fake social media page titled “Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Chhetra Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh” has been created. The page, equipped with a QR code, asks users to contribute funds in the name of the Ram Temple construction.

How to be alert of Online scams

For your online safety, it’s suggested not to download unknown files or apps that seem suspicious. When it comes to any news related to the Ram Mandir opening, it’s best to verify through a trusted source or rely on official channels.

As we all anticipate the grand inauguration, let’s not forget to keep our eyes open to any suspicious activities and instantly report them to the authorities. Being mindful and informed will help us shield ourselves from such cyber scams.

How to avoid being duped by QR-based payment scams

Do not make payments or scan any random QR code on the internet or otherwise as these may redirect to malicious links.

Verify the source of the UPI ID and cross-check the details of the account holder or reach out to the official authorities via the contact details provided on the site.

