Ayodhya Ram Mandir: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Declares Half-Day On January 22 | Check Details Here

Published: January 21, 2024 10:57 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar on Sunday issued a notification and announced that it will observe a half-day holiday till 2:30 pm on 22nd January because of the Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple.

