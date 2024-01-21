Ayodhya Ram Mandir: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Declares Half-Day On January 22 | Check Details Here

Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar on Sunday issued a notification and announced that it will observe a half-day holiday till 2:30 pm on 22nd January because of the Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple.

